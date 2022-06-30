The Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show is Ireland’s premier agricultural event and takes place on Sunday 14 August 2022.
Every year it attracts the best cattle, sheep and equine breeders from all over the country with 60,000 visitors in attendance, making it Ireland’s largest one-day show.
To celebrate, the Irish Farmers Journal has teamed up with Tullamore Show to bring you an exclusive subscriber offer.
Purchase a one-year print subscription from just €199 and get the paper delivered to your door every Thursday (ROI), plus all new subscribers will get:
Total package value: €284
Promotional price: €199
Save €85!
Claim back up to 52%
Don’t forget, farmers can claim back up to 52% of the price paid for their subscription, as the Irish Farmers Journal is a legitimate business expense directly related to the running of your farm.
Print Standard €199
The Print Standard package is just €199 for one year and includes:
Print Premium €249
The Print Premium package is just €249 for one year and includes:
Sign up now
Sign up online here or call our customer service team on 01-4199 505 or 01-4199 525.
Terms and conditions
SHARING OPTIONS: