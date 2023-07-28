Liam Day sowing Laureate spring barley at a rate of 200kg per hectacre at Whitegate, Co Cork. \ Donal O' Leary

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has called on Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien to grant an exemption to tillage farmers from the shallow stubble cultivation requirement.

Shallow cultivation or sowing of a crop must take place within 14 days of harvesting, according to the Department of Housing.

IFA grain chair Kieran McEvoy has said relentless and persistent rainfall is causing significant delays in the harvesting of tillage crops.

200% 'above normal' rainfall

"According to the Met Éireann synoptic weather network, the majority of stations in tillage counties affected by the shallow cultivation requirement have recorded in excess of 200% above normal rainfall for July," McEvoy said.

"For the vast majority of tillage farmers, it’s impossible to attempt cultivation in fields as straw remains left in the row 10 to 14 days after harvesting.

"Furthermore, attempting to shallow cultivate stubbles when soils are saturated is simply not practical nor suitable and risks further damage to soil structure,” the chair continued.

“Last year, [the] IFA said exemptions and derogations for difficult weather conditions would be needed. The weather conditions for this harvest illustrate why these exemptions and derogations are necessary,” he said.

“We have written to both Minister O’Brien and Minister [for Agriculture Charlie] McConalogue asking them to urgently grant an exemption from the requirement for stubble cultivation,” he concluded.