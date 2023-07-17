Lodged crops after intense rain from the past week photographed in Vicarstown, Co Laois. \ Claire Nash

A yellow rainfall warning has been issued for counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford from 8pm on Monday 17 July until 3pm on Tuesday 18 July.

Met Éireann has said that spells of heavy rain followed by showers may lead to localised flooding in these counties.

For the rest of the country, Met Éireann has said there will be sunny spells and scattered showers.

Cloud will gradually thicken during the afternoon, with rain pushing into the southwest during the evening. Highest temperatures will be 17°C to 19°C in a moderate westerly breeze.

Tuesday

There will be a wet start for many counties on Tuesday, with outbreaks of rain clearing eastwards during the morning, followed by showers, some heavy and possibly thundery.

However, it will brighten up as the day goes on, with sunny spells developing in most parts by evening. Highs of 17°C to 20°C, warmest in the south.

Winds will be mostly light to moderate and variable in direction, but fresh and gusty southerly winds will affect the southern and southeastern coasts for a time.