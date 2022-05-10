Post-pandemic, boarding life at one of Ireland's most distinguished schools is gradually returning to normal. The school's new headmaster, Marius Carney, announcing the Taster Weekend, said: “Our visiting boys will have the opportunity to explore the castle and grounds, take part in learning experiences with our teachers, meet some students and staff, try different sports and arts activities, have a banquet and sleep over in our student dorm accommodation. On Sunday we will all go to Mass together and they will meet some of the monks of Glenstal.

"Parents are invited to accompany their children for the first session and have the opportunity to meet the headmaster and members of the team at Glenstal and have a tour of the school.”

Tradition

Glenstal Abbey School has a strong tradition of academic excellence and this has continued in recent years, with average Leaving Certificate points of 497 (2018-2021). However, the school offers so much more than academic results - set in 650ac of farm and woodland, the school offers its students a rich musical life. There are 19 different sports on offer each week, a strong enrichment and community service programme and a commitment to exploring the inner spiritual dimension in consonant with the school’s monastic culture.

To learn more or register for this event, visit glenstal.openapply.com.