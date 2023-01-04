Dear Sir,

As a weekly reader of the Irish Farmers Journal one must compliment the editor on the fair balance of reporting in the paper.

I totally agree with Derek Deane’s comments in his letter from the edition dated 17 December 2022.

There are two types of beef being produced in Ireland. It is the suckler farmer that is being put out of business by those who consider themselves to be experts.

They obviously lack the practical experience of livestock farming.

I would also argue that it is a serious welfare problem for any Minister of Agriculture to say that a heifer must calve at 24 months. Anyone who introduces this policy would have no idea of suckler farming in Ireland.

In Northern Ireland (NI), the situation for farmers is getting even worse.

The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) owns the farm quality assurance scheme (FQAS) but has, in my opinion, minimal interest in the suckler farmer. As a member of FQAS I have had issues with them which have led me to contact the Ombudsman. I have documented proof of my treatment.

I have also written to the former Minister for Agriculture regarding the treatment of farmers.

TB

Meanwhile, the latest episode on TB eradication in NI has involved a series of information meetings.

The farmers were informed that it was intended to shoot badgers in “badly infected” areas.

Yet, it is widely known that TB has been rampant in wildlife since 1980. NI is a small area, and no proper TB eradication scheme has been introduced by any minister since then. The scheme costs approximately £40m per year and counting.

Why has a proper TB eradication scheme not been introduced in NI?

However, if the present trends continue there will be no need to introduce anti-farmer TB regulations – there won’t be a suckler farmer left.