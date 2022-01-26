Organisations such as the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), AgriSearch, Animal Health and Welfare NI (AHWNI), and a new livestock genetics body should all be absorbed into a combined structure, a high-level report has recommended.
The report was written by a team led by former National Farmers’ Union president Sir Peter Kendall, after the group were commissioned by DAERA Minister Edwin Poots and former Economy Minister Diane Dodds to undertake an independent strategic review of the NI agri-food sector.
SHARING OPTIONS: