Trade associations must do better at explaining to the general public the reasons for food price inflation, or run the risk of the vacuum being filled by analysts who know nothing about the industry, a leading figure in UK food market research has suggested.

In this address at the NI Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) conference on Tuesday, Dr Clive Black from Shore Capital Markets referred to an “abject failure” from trade bodies around media engagement.

The latest UK figures put annual food price inflation at 19.2%, leading some to suggest there is profiteering right along the food supply chain. “Supermarkets are not the villain of the piece,” suggested Black, who added that rising costs of energy, transport, labour and food packaging, must all be factored in. “The industry is not explaining any of that. It is not making enough money to be sustainable in the longer term, despite being incredibly efficient and incredibly concentrated,” he said.

He believes inflationary pressures could last a decade, and put much of the blame for that on central banks, including the Bank of England, who are guilty of “a scandalous failure of monetary policy” since 2016.

Costs are also up due to a period of de-globalisation (a less connected world) since the financial crash in 2007 – 2008, driven by “America First, Brexit, China Imperial rise and a tragic character in Russia,” said Black.

Ultimately it is young working families that are hit hardest by high food prices, but wage inflation should mean improved living standards in 2024.

High standards

Despite the high costs, he believes UK consumers still do not pay enough for food, especially when they demand high standards in food safety, animal welfare and the environment. Black was also fiercely critical of the UK government’s apparent lack of concern for the food industry and overall food security, citing limited government action around the crisis in the pig sector in 2022, and empty supermarket shelves in 2023 normally filled with fruit and veg.

“Frankly the UK government is a disgrace and an embarrassment here,” said Black, who added it was time government appointed a Minister for Food to consider all these issues, especially around how the UK can be more self-sufficient.

He was also pretty dismissive of UK government efforts to grow exports, suggesting it differs by “a country mile” from the work being done by Bord Bia and Enterprise Ireland south of the Irish border.

Work to do on sustainability

NI food companies have generally been slower to react than counterparts in Britain or the Republic of Ireland to the drive towards making their businesses more environmentally sustainable, Russell Smyth from consultancy firm, KPMG, told the NIFDA event.

He suggested that lowering carbon emissions etc will become “a fundamental” if you want to operate in the future, with regulations forcing action and major supermarkets making commitments around net zero emissions, which will be pushed down the supply chain.

The other pressure will come from regulatory authorities in finance, said Smyth, with it being increasingly attractive to lend to “green” (sustainable activities) and more expensive to lend to “brown” (unsustainable activities).

Five priorities for new department

There are “huge opportunities” for NI food and drink to grow exports outside of the UK, maintained Rachel Gwyon from the new Department for Business and Trade during her presentation at the NIFDA event.

Established after a government reshuffle by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in February 2023, the Department has five key priorities to include removing barriers to trade, growing UK exports to hit £1 trillion by 2030 and making the UK a top investment destination.

Gwyon added that government will continue to prioritise “high-quality trade deals”, citing the example of a recent agreement, in principle, to join the Trans Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and will defend free trade by standing up against protectionism.

She urged local businesses to make use of free support available from the Department to drive export growth, including the dedicated resource provided by a trade and investment hub situated in Belfast.

Unique

In his brief address to the conference, NI Office Minister Steve Baker said local business was in a “really unique position” with privileged access to both the UK and EU markets by way of the Windsor Framework deal, and the ability to benefit from new UK trade deals. “We haven’t begun to realise the opportunity opening up for NI,” he said.

