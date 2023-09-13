Six arable-related actions in ACRES including the sowing of catch crops have had their establishment deadline dates extended to 30 September.

The Department of Agriculture recently released a circular informing Farm Advisory System (FAS) advisers of updates relating to certain actions in the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme. The circular included two updates – an extension to the establishment deadline for specific arable-based actions and the procedure to be followed if/where changing the location of actions which are permitted to have their rotation rotated.

The Department explains the establishment extension has been introduced due to prolonged adverse weather conditions, with the deadline date for the following actions extended to 30 September 2023 for this year only:

Catch crops.

Environmental management of arable fallow (catch crop element only).

Geese and swans – arable (catch crop element only).

Grass margins - arable.

Protection and maintenance of archaeological monuments – arable.

Riparian buffer strips/zones – arable.

Changing location

There are four rotational area-based actions whose location may be rotated in ACRES – brassica fodder stubble, catch crops, minimum tillage and over winter stubble. The location of these actions can be changed from the location declared on an applicant’s Basic Income Support for Sustainability Scheme application, provided prior permission has been obtained from the Department of Agriculture.

Granting of such permission will according to the Department be subject to the following requirements:

Advance notification to the Department of intention to change the location of the action concerned before the relevant annual establishment deadline, with such notification to be emailed to acres@agriculture.gov.ie or acrescp@agriculture.gov.ie.

Provision of the new parcel number(s).

Confirmation that the area(s) selected as new location for action is at least equal in size to the area approved in the ACRES contract for that action.