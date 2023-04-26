Farms that were granted extended certification had to satisfy a number of key criteria with regards performance in previous audits. / Donal O' Leary

Bord Bia recently contacted some farmers participating in the Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) to inform them their certification period was being extended. Bord Bia said the decision to extend certification for some members is to help manage the increase in SBLAS audits due to a surge in applications related to the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) and more evenly distribute future renewal audits.

To be considered for extended certification Bord Bia will review criteria including successive audits with no non-compliances and few areas for improvement identified. Farms must also have had their last audit on-farm and not remotely.

Farmers who have had their certification extended can revert to their original audit date by contacting Agridata (info@agridata.ie/ 062 54900). Suckler farmers planning on joining SCEP are advised to submit applications for SBLAS via the Bord Bia Helpdesk (01-524 0410) in a timely fashion so these audits can be prioritised ahead of the SCEP deadline for certification.

Organic TAMS info

Teagasc and the Department of Agriculture are holding a joint webinar discussing the Organic Capital Investment Scheme under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS III) on Thursday 4 May.

The webinar will explain all aspects of the scheme which offers 60% grant aid and includes a questions and answers session. It takes place from 11am to 12.30pm. Those interested can register for free at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5877633350936574299.

Applications update

In excess of 10,000 Basic Income Support for Sustainability applications have been submitted in the last week, bringing the total to 36,991, as of Wednesday morning 26 April. There have been 7,216 applications submitted under the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) and 4,272 to the National Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme.

Applicants are reminded to make contact with their adviser well in advance of scheme deadlines given the high levels of workload and also ensure their adviser is approved by the Department (https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/b41a6-farm-advisory-system/).