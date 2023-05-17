A high percentage of companies manufacturing and marketing sheep handling equipment will be in attendance at Sheep 2023, the major sheep industry event taking place in Gurteen Agricultural College, Roscrea, Co Tipperary on Saturday 17 June 2023.

This will provide an excellent opportunity for farmers interested in investing in equipment to compare and contrast the range of equipment on offer in the one setting.

The benefits of good handling facilities and farm infrastructure will also be touched upon in a wide-ranging display of 10 technical areas.

Good facilities can unlock data capture and performance recording, enhance flock health programmes, support improved grassland management and significantly reduce labour.

There have been some queries regarding the sheepdog training demonstration.

This will be delivered by Eamonn Egan and his son Gerard from Rockland Sheepdog Training Centre.

The demonstration is unique, as it is aimed at training the handler and showing correct techniques for working with dogs at different stages of development.

The demonstrations will include dogs from pups fresh into the training process to seasoned dogs.

The closing date for breed societies and commercial exhibitors to book their attendance at the event is Monday 29 May. Sign up here.

Feast of sheep events

There is a super lineup of sheep events taking place over the coming months.

Following Sheep 2023, NSA Sheep Northern Ireland takes place in Tynan Abbey Estate, Co Armagh on 4 July 2023. The event includes an overview of the farming system of the host farm, combined with technical seminars and demonstrations, along with an extensive display of sheep breeds and commercial exhibits.

The National Irish National Sheepdog trial takes place from 24 to 26 August in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. This is followed by the International Sheepdog Trial from 8 to 10 September in Blessington, Co Wicklow, then the 2023 World Sheepdog Trials from 13 to 16 September 2023 in Gill Hall Estate, Dromore, Co Down.