Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced the approval by Cabinet of the CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027 alongside Ministers of State Pippa Hackett and Martin Heydon on Tuesday.

The maximum area farmers will be able to claim under the extensively grazed pasture measure in the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) is to fall from 10ha to 8ha, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.

Eligible farmers will be able to apply for payment on 8ha of extensively grazed pasture at a higher rate of €250/ha, he told the Irish Farmers Journal this Tuesday.

Under the draft conditions for the scheme, farmers could apply for payment on 10ha at a rate of €200/ha. While the area eligible is now less than farmers previously could claim for, the total payment available of €2,000 remains the same.

Extensive grazing is when low numbers of livestock are left to graze on natural grasslands, shrublands, woodlands or wetlands.

The minister said the change in the ACRES payment area and rates for extensively grazed pasture came about following his engagement with farmers and farm representatives.

Riparian zones

While announcing the approval of the CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027 by cabinet on Tuesday, Minister McConalogue also confirmed that there has been no change to the payment rates or maximum claimable area for riparian zones.

There is a maximum area of 2ha which will generate a payment of €1,530/ha/year under the scheme. There was speculation that the maximum area would fall to 1ha, however a spokesperson for the minister poured cold water on this on Tuesday, telling the Irish Farmers Journal that no such reduction will occur.

Riparian zones are lands that occur along the edges of rivers, streams, lakes, and other water bodies.