The ICSA has been the first farm group to come out against the EU-New Zealand free trade agreement since it was agreed on Sunday.

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) sheep chair Sean McNamara has hit out at a decision to allow an extra 38,000t of New Zealand sheepmeat into the EU tariff-free as another kick for sheep farmers struggling with poor prices.

McNamara said that allowing 152,000t of tariff-free sheepmeat from New Zealand into the EU will have a detrimental impact on sheep prices.

He spoke after the EU and New Zealand reached a free trade agreement on Sunday.

“This agreement can only be described as kicking sheep farmers when they are down,” the sheep chair stated.

Financial support

“Our sheep farmers need better prices for their produce and greater financial supports not agreements that will make an already bad situation worse.

“This is the last thing Irish sheep farmers need. It makes no sense to allow this additional product to come in when we know the negative impact it will have on local suppliers.

“It is a disgrace that instead of trying to help sheep farmers, decision makers within the EU have decided to not only ignore the difficulties facing the sector, but to also compound those difficulties.”