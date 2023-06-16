Just under 39,000 farmers applied online to transfer payment entitlements this year, which is up by nearly 5,000 from 2022, the Department of Agriculture has announced.

The deadline for farmers to transfer payment entitlements was originally 29 May. However, this was extended by two weeks to 14 June to deal with the volume of farmers interested.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that this year there was a large number of farmers making use of the facility to transfer unused payment entitlements to those who have a requirement for additional entitlements.

Clawback

“I am particularly pleased that so many people took advantage of the temporary removal of the clawback on the sale of entitlements without land.

"We have seen an increase in sales from just over 1,300 in 2022 to just under 6,500 this year. This will help to give stability and certainty to those who are actively farming," he said.

The Minister said to see so many farmers apply before the deadline reflected the massive effort made by FAS advisers and the Department to assist farmers with their applications.

Letters to those who have applied for a transfer will begin to issue from August, but if you have any outstanding documentation relating to a submitted transfer, this can be uploaded as soon as it is available.