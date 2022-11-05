An extra 6,800 people were employed in the agri-food industry in 2021 compared to that of 2020 according to The Department of Agriculture’s annual review and outlook for 2022.

Some 170,400 people were employed in the agri-food sector in 2021, representing 7.1% of total employment. This figure was 163,400 in 2020.

The review and outlook underlines the critical importance of the agriculture, food and marine sectors to the overall national economy. The report outlines the thousands of jobs in every city, town, village and parish of the country which are supported by the agri-food sector.

The report said that this increase reflected growth in the sector in the wake of the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, made up of an increase of 3,000 in the manufacture of food and beverages, 1,600 in crop and animal production, and 200 in forestry and fishing. Even accounting for the pandemic, this represents an overall increase in agri-food employment over 2019 figures of 6,350 people.

In 2021, a total of 100,875 worked in crop and animal production, 6,125 worked in forestry and fishing, 6,000 worked in the manufacture of wood and 57,400 worked in the manufacture of food and beverages.

In 2000, the agri-food sector employed 196,775 people, representing 11.1% of the total workforce in Ireland, which then stood at 1,772,900. The numbers employed in the sector have reduced somewhat over the past 20 years, while total employment across all

sectors has risen. In 2021, the average number of people employed in the sector was 170,400, down 26,350 compared to the year 2000 or by 13%.

At the same time, total employment in Ireland increased to 2,294,400, an increase of 616,325, or 35%.

As agri-food sector employment decreased and overall employment increased, the percentage of people employed in the sector has dropped and it now stands at 7.1% of total employment in 2021.