The next general election will see massive changes to constituency seat numbers and boundaries.

There will be three new constituencies and 10 new TDs outside of Dublin in the next general election.

In Munster, Kerry, Clare, Cork south west, Waterford and Limerick east are unchanged. Cork north central gains a seat, with Mallow shifting in from Cork east. Tipperary goes from a five-seater to two three-seater constituencies, with a chunk of Kilkenny now in Tipperary north.

In Leinster, Laois and Offaly each become three-seaters. Wexford and Wicklow now share three constituencies. Kildare north and Meath east each gain a seat. Louth is mostly unchanged, as is Longford-Westmeath.

In Connacht, Mayo gains a seat, as does an expanded Galway east. Sligo-Leitrim remains a four-seater, as does Galway-Roscommon

The three Ulster counties south of the border see little change. Donegal and Cavan- Monaghan remain as five-seaters.