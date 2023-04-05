The wild beauty of north Mayo will provide the backdrop for day two of this year's spin by Extreme Tractor Runs which goes from Kilkelly to Binghamstown.

The Dealer sees that the boys and girls of Extreme Tractor Runs are back on the road.

The Mayo-based outfit are doing their traditional Easter weekend tractor run, with this year’s route taking them from Kinnegad to Binghamstown (An Geata Mór) outside Belmullet.

Tractors will be rolling this Friday and Saturday.

The run is in two stages, with the convoy travelling from Kinnegad to Aughamore outside Ballyhaunis tomorrow (Good Friday). Saturday’s run then takes the participants from Kilkelly to Binghamstown.

All proceeds go to the suicide prevention charity North West STOP.