If a farm requires an on-the-ground inspection following satellite imagery captured by the Department of Agriculture, farmers will be given up to 48 hours’ notice, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

New CAP regulations have meant that an area monitoring system (AMS) must be in place by member states from 1 January this year to monitor farming activity.

The AMS will interpret satellite imagery to help the Department of Agriculture make informed decisions on agricultural activity on declared land parcels.

Minister McConalogue described the technology as "the regular and systematic observation, tracking and assessment" of agricultural activities and practices on agricultural areas.

Monitor

In 2023, the AMS will be used to monitor basic income support, areas of natural constraint (ANC), protein aid and the straw incorporation measure.

"Under the previous control system using on-the-spot inspections, only a small sample of farmers were selected for eligibility inspections, usually about 5%.

"Under the AMS now, all agricultural parcels will be subject to the monitoring process," Minister McConalogue said.

He added that AMS will be done automatically through the use of computer algorithms and will run continuously throughout the year.

Colour-coded results

Parcels monitored by the AMS will have colour-coded results when presented to scheme applicants: green, yellow or red.

Parcels flagged by the AMS system as green or yellow will be paid on. Parcels where a potential non-compliance is detected will have a red status.

A red status might flag up the presence of an ineligible feature such as a house, farm or roadway, the Minister explained.

It might, he added, indicate a discrepancy in the category of agricultural area, whether it is arable land, permanent crop or permanent grassland. For example, spring barley might be declared on the application, but grassland might be identified on the AMS.

“The introduction of the AMS is a significant change but there are also a number of benefits.

“There will be a significant reduction in the number of on-farm inspections. Farmers will also get notifications of potential errors. They will have opportunities to rectify these errors. This will lead to reduction in the number of potential penalties,” Minister McConalogue said.

