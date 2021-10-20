Facebook has announced that it is to curb the amount of land in ecological conservation areas in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, which is being sold through Facebook Marketplace.

This is where people buy and sell items on Facebook.

Facebook is updating its polices to ban the buying and selling of land of “any type in ecological conservation areas” on its platforms, which also include Instagram and WhatsApp.

“Protected areas are crucial for conserving habitats and ecosystems and are critical to tackling the global nature crisis. Based on specific criteria, Facebook will seek to identify and block new listings in such areas,” it said.