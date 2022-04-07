"The EU average E grade pig meat price stood at €1.87/kg for the week ending 27 March, while corresponding Irish average was €1.42/kg, according to the European Commission." / Philip Doyle

The 20c/kg increase in pig prices by processors has not fully closed the EU-Ireland pig price differential, with Irish farmers still lagging behind on pig prices when compared with their continental counterparts, according to Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) pig chair Roy Gallie.

A 20c/kg bump in pig prices was acknowledged by farmers, but a further price increase of equal scope is still needed to help close the price gap and compensate farmers for feed cost hikes, said Gallie.

A further increase in feed costs this week has “wiped out” the price rise, he said.

“However, feed cost rose on average €45/t, which wiped out last Friday’s price increase. Ireland’s price is still 10% below the EU average and 28% below break even.

“We are calling on the processors for another 20c/kg rise in the pig price for next week to help farmers pay for feed and to bring us into line with other EU countries,” he said.

This week’s rise leaves pig farmers with quotes of approximately €1.60 to €1.65/kg.

The EU average E grade pigmeat price stood at €1.87/kg for the week ending 27 March, while the corresponding Irish average was €1.42/kg, according to the European Commission.

These are the most up-to-date figures available to make such a comparison, due to the delay in member states reporting prices to the EU.

Lower volumes

The factories’ move comes before an anticipated drop in EU and Irish pigmeat volumes in 2022.

In Ireland, millers have reported many pig farmers dropping the specification of their rations to save on costs.

Some farmers have also said that they have begun selling their finishers at lighter weight – again, to save on feed costs.

Both of these factors are set to combine with a smaller sow herd to drop pig carcase output this year.