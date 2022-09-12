Factory prices of €6.40/kg and €6.50/kg for lamb are available, says the IFA.

Sheep factories are very anxious for lambs and farmers should sell hard to take advantage of the strong trade, according to the Irish Farmers Association (IFA).

IFA sheep chair Kevin Comiskey said strong factory demand for suitably-finished lambs can be seen with factory agents very active over the past few days.

He said prices have risen and highlighted to sheep farmers that deals are available for lambs up to 22kg carcase weight.

Prices 'easier' to negotiate

Comiskey described how factory prices of €6.40/kg and €6.50/kg for lambs have become “a lot easier to negotiate”, with higher prices on offer for groups and larger lots.

He said cull ewes are making between €3.40/kg and €3.80/kg in general, with some deals being struck above these prices.

“It’s a critical time of year for sheep farmers and factories must return strong, viable prices to reflect production costs on farms and to ensure store lamb buyers remain active in marts,” he said.

Comiskey highlighted that lamb prices in France remain strong at over €8.00/kg. He said this provides a real opportunity for Irish sheepmeat processors, particularly as large volumes of New Zealand lamb continue to be directed towards the Chinese market.

