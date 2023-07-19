Processors are exerting further pressure on the sheep trade, with a 10p/kg cut applied to lamb quotes mid-week.

The latest price correction brings factory quotes to 560p/kg, although some sources are hinting that prices may slip further for the start of next week.

Earlier this week, lambs were being purchased from 570p to 580p/kg, with isolated deals for meal-finished lambs as high as 590p/kg.

With livestock marts resuming normal service this week following closures for the July holidays, bigger shows of lambs have eased prices by £2 to £5/head.

Wet grazing conditions are impacting weight gains and fat cover in lambs, with the advice from factory agents and mart managers to select animals carefully when drafting, to maximise sale prices.

Beef trade

Prime cattle prices in NI are holding relatively steady, although quotes have slipped to 354p/kg for U-3 animals. Steers and heifers are generally trading between 472p and 478p/kg, with young bulls on 462p to 464p/kg.

Read more

15% of farms have a fodder deficit - Teagasc