Lamb prices have come under pressure after further price cuts.

Processors are intent on tightening their grip on the local sheep trade following further cuts to lamb prices.

Factory quotes have slipped to 500p/kg, down 30p/kg on last week. Farmers state that negotiating above this price is extremely difficult.

Some factories tried to buy lambs from a base of 495p/kg, but had to offer the higher price after encountering resistance from farmers.

Prices in the Republic of Ireland have also seen cuts of 20c to 30c/kg, with €6.30 and €6.50/kg buying most lambs. This converts to a sterling equivalent of 504p to 518p/kg.

Lamb prices are also in retreat in Britain, with the standard quality quotient (SQQ) down 8p/kg to 240p/kg and factory prices in the region of 510p to 530p/kg.

Meanwhile, the first sale of breeding hoggets at Aghanloo near Limavady saw a solid trade. Prices topped £175 for Suffolk crosses. All pens sold above £150, with the main run of hoggets making £160 to £170.

While factory prices have come under further pressure, it has yet to affect the store lamb trade.

Prices are generally in the region of £86 to £92 for medium to short-keep animals with Texel or Suffolk breeding. Lambs with a greater hill breeding influence, are making £10 less.

Read more

Is it time to take remove the stock bull from spring-calving cows?