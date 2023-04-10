Factories continue to play hardball when it comes to beef quotes.

They are making the most of the two short weeks over Easter, with procurement managers managing the cattle coming their way and stretching out supplies to avoid any peaks and troughs in the next few weeks.

They have done a remarkable job in being able to push out cattle by reducing to half-day kills and three-day weeks in some instances.

However, this stretching of supply could be coming to an end, with a few insiders saying there are another three weeks left at the current price after which quotes will have to move up.

Expensive

April-finished cattle are among the most expensive stock to finish, with a long winter behind them on expensive feed.

Bullocks continue to work off €5.20-€5.25/kg, with Foyle Meats in Donegal still top of the pile with its quote of €5.35/kg for bullocks killing out at 300-400kg.

Heifers are working off €5.30/kg in the main, with a base price of €5.35/kg being paid where higher numbers are involved and for regular customers.

Donegal is also out in front with its base price quote of €5.40/kg for heifers killing out at 300-400kg.

Bonuses of up to 30c/kg are also being paid for in-spec Aberdeen Angus bullocks and heifers. Irish Hereford Prime are also paying a higher bonus of 25c/kg for the next four weeks.

Young bulls

The young bull trade remains firm, with factories specialising in bulls still anxious for stock.

U grading bulls range from €5.40/kg to €5.50/kg, with R grades 10c/kg back.

P and O grades are moving in the main from €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg and €5.10/kg to €5.20/kg respectively.

Cow trade steady

The cow trade is robust, with the live trade a good option for those struggling to negotiate the higher prices available.

U grading cows are trading in a wide differential, ranging anywhere from €5.00/kg to €5.20/kg, with plants most active for top-quality cows continuing to show a keen appetite.

R grading cows are trading from €4.90/kg to €5.00/kg, with young cows a super trade in the live ring.

P3 cows are working off €4.60/kg, with O grading cows coming in at €4.70/kg to €4.80/kg.

NI and Britain

Prices in NI and across the water in Britain continue to improve, with young bulls taking a big jump in the last two weeks.

The average British young bull price now stands at the equivalent of €5.66/kg including VAT.

Numbers of finished cattle remain very tight across Northern Ireland, with factory agents very active in marts sourcing cattle for next-day kill.

This has meant mart numbers remain strong, with a lot of farmers moving to the live sale route as opposed to dealing directly with a factory.