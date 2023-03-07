Factories are losing their grip on beef prices as tight supplies and strong market demand drives the trade on, says the IFA.

IFA livestock chair Brendan Golden told farmers to “dig in and sell hard” to get the best out of the beef market.

He said that attempts by some factories last week to hold back on price have backfired, and prices have moved on this week.

“Factories are having to pay 10c/kg above quotes to secure enough cattle this week, as farmers rightly dig in and demand stronger returns from the market place,” he said.

Deals to be done

Golden suggested that while quotes for steers are starting at €5.20/kg, deals of up to €5.30/kg are on offer. He said heifers are quoted at €5.25/kg but that deals to €5.35/kg and €5.40/kg are on the table.

Cow prices are ranging from €4.50/kg to €5.00/kg, with young bulls making €5.20kg to €5.60/kg, he noted.

Winter beef finishers require factory prices of €6/kg to break even, the IFA has highlighted.

“Beef prices still have a journey to travel to reflect the production costs on farms over the winter months. The increased access to the lucrative Chinese market provides a real opportunity, which must be grasped by the factories and Bord Bia,” he said.

Gap to be closed

The IFA livestock chair again highlighted Teagasc analysi,s which shows that winter finishers require a price of €6.00/kg to cover their costs.

The current R3 steer price is €5.53/kg, based on the latest Department of Agriculture reported prices, which clearly shows the gap factories must close on beef price, he said.

“Supplies are projected to tighten further over the coming weeks and months. With demand increasing, farmers should dig in and sell hard.

Factories need the cattle and they must reflect the realities of costs on our farms in higher beef prices,” Golden concluded.

