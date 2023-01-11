Hogget prices have come under pressure in Northern Ireland as processing demand softens.

Hogget prices have come under pressure, with processors cutting quotes by 30p to 35p/kg, wiping £7 to £8 off the value of slaughter-fit animals.

Base quotes have dropped to 510p/kg and with numbers exceeding processing demand, as well as reduced competition in marts from Irish buyers, negotiating beyond this level is challenging.

Where farmers are securing deals, these are mainly capped at 515p/kg to 520p/kg, making hoggets worth £114.

In the Republic of Ireland, quotes are down 30c/kg, with all-in deals slipping to around €6.30/kg, which converts to a sterling price around 525p/kg. Prices in Britain are also in retreat, down 20p/kg to around 515p/kg.

