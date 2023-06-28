This pen of 7 ewe lambs weighed 44kg and sold for €154 each (€3.50/kg)

Like many marts this week, Ballyjamesduff Mart had a big show of lambs on Tuesday night with farmers capitalising on high factory prices and high exporter activity.

There was good competition in the room, with a number of factory agents competing actively for factory finished lambs at 44kg and over.

Close to 800 sheep went through the ring on the night. The best prices went to the heaviest lambs, with those over 50kg hitting €165/head. The general run of lambs in the 45-50kg weight bracket sold from €150-165/head, with the higher prices going for the quality lambs.

Lighter lambs around the 43-44kg mark were selling from €145-€155/head. In the 35-40kg weight bracket a top call of €138 each was realised for a pen of four ewe lambs weighing 39kg.

Heavy cull ewes also met a firm demand, with a number of ewes close to 90kg selling for north of €180/head. Cull ewes were generally trading from €1.70-€1.80/kg. Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Ballyjamesduff Mart’s Paul Sheridan said “We had a big show of lambs which met an almost 100% clearance.

Factory agents dominated the trade with big demand for heavy lambs on the night”

This pen of 5 ram lambs weighed 40kg and sold for €135 each (€3.37/kg)

This pen of 12 ram lambs weighed 50kg and sold for €163 each (€3.26/kg)

This pen of 6 ram lambs weighed 48kg and sold for €161 each (€3.35/kg)

This pen of 13 ram lambs weighed 44kg and sold for €154 each (€3.50/kg)

This pen of 12 ram lambs weighed 50kg and sold for €163 each (€3.26/kg)

This pen of 7 ewe lambs weighed 50kg and sold for €164 each (€3.28/kg)

This pen of 8 Charollais and Texel cross ram lambs weighed 48kg and sold for €161 each (€3.35/kg)

This pen of 9 ram lambs weighed 45kg and sold for €154 each (€3.42/kg)