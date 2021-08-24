Steer base prices of €4.20/kg have been negotiated by farmers this week, according to Brendan Golden. \ Donal O' Leary

The IFA livestock chair Brendan Golden has urged farmers to resist what he claims has been negative factory and agent commentary on beef price quotes this week.

Golden has said that tight cattle supplies have led factories to pay a base price for steers of €4.20/kg, with heifers on a €4.25/kg base.

These prices have been paid to farmers this week when quotes released by factories have been lower, according to Golden.

Both market conditions and grass growth have combined to create a favourable environment for sellers to move finished stock only when prices are favourable.

Golden also mentioned an expected decrease in cattle supplies in the UK and South America as reasons for farmers to remain confident in seeking high beef prices, as well as positive trends in EU and UK markets.