This June 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 495kg and sold for €1,610 (€3.25/kg) in Drumshanbo Mart this week

Numbers of finished cattle on farms remain very tight, with factories drawing on their own supplies in the last two weeks to meet demand.

There has been a concerted effort among Irish beef factories to pull quotes this week. Most bullocks and heifers are being bought at €5.20/kg and €5.25/kg, despite factory efforts to get cattle at €5.15/kg.

Farmers are becoming increasingly frustrated at factories’ lack of recognition of finishing costs and look set to dig in on prices in the coming weeks.

International markets

Taking a look at our main markets in Europe and the UK, many are paying prices well ahead of the Irish beef price. British R4L bullocks are being paid out at €5.87/kg including VAT this week, while the latest price for U3 Italian bulls is €5.96/kg.

In France, a big destination for Irish beef exports, U3 young bulls are being bought at €5.78/kg. The Northern Ireland (NI) market also remains strong, with €5.74/kg being paid for NI heifers this week.

The move hasn’t gone down well with farm organisations. Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, IFA livestock chair Brendan Golden said: “Beef farmers know the impact from the Chinese market and will not be fooled by the usual factory propaganda in attempts to control the market place.

“Factories are acutely aware of how tight beef supplies are. They’re trying to manipulate the situation by reducing throughput. This is unacceptable and must stop.”