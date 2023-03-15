Factories are scrambling for supplies and pulling from the mega finishers to plug the hole.

The weekly beef kill has tightened considerably with last week’s kill coming in at 31,701, almost 4,000 head less than the same week in 2022.

Bullocks are being bought at €5.20/kg to €5.25/kg while heifers are working off €5.25/kg to €5.30/kg. Cows are in big demand with €5.20/kg on the table for R/U grading cows in some factories.

Factories are killing big numbers from larger feeders and their own feedlots to shore up supplies. A total of 37,000 cattle from controlled finished units were sent to the factory in January 2023, up 8,500 head on the January 2022 figure.

These cattle made up almost 30% of the national kill in January 2023, with higher numbers expected from controlled finishing units to plug the gap in supply over the next few months.