As sure as night follows day, factories use August every year to try to chip away at beef quotes.

A combination of extra numbers coming off grass and often weather-related issues allow them take this control.

They have tried this tactic again on Monday morning, with some quotes down 5c/kg on last week’s quotes.

It is being met with big resistance on the ground and some have had to pay the same for cattle this week as they were buying at last week.

One agent I spoke to this week said the good weather had upset factories' plans and cattle were a little harder to come by this week.

Bullock prices

Bullocks are being quoted on Monday morning in some factories at €4.75/kg, but when deals are struck, they are generally moving at €4.80/kg to €4.85/kg. Pressure is needed to achieve these prices and farmers are advised to sell hard in the current climate.

It’s a similar story in the heifer category, with some plants quoting as low as €4.80/kg, but €4.85/kg is being paid and as high as €4.90/kg is being paid for heifers this week where numbers are involved

Foyle Meats, Donegal, is still out in front with its quote of €4.90/kg for bullocks and €4.95/kg for heifers, provided both kill out between 300kg and 400kg.

Bonuses for Aberdeen Angus are ranging from 15c to 20c/kg, with the Hereford bonuses coming in at 10c/kg.

Bull prices

Quotes are generally running at €4.80/kg to €4.90/kg base for under-16-month bulls this week.

Those with bigger numbers have been able to squeeze a little more out of the market.

U grading under-24-month bulls are being quoted from €4.90/kg to €4.95/kg, with R grading bulls coming in at €4.80/kg to €4.85/kg.

Cow prices

Quotes this week are running at €4.80/kg for R grading cows, €4.60/kg for O grading cows and €4.30/kg to €4.45/kg for P grading cows.

The sterling exchange rate moving to 83p/€1 is also a big help to Irish processors shipping beef to England.