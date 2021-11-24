This March 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 395kg and sold for £1,050 ( €1,250, €3.16/kg).

Quotes for finished cattle have improved this week across the board, with base prices for heifers moving up to €4.25/kg and bullocks moving to €4.20/kg.

Donegal Meats has moved its base quote to €4.40/kg for heifers killing out between 300kg and 400kg.

Last week’s kill dropped by over 1,200 head and this has sent factory agents scrambling to marts to secure supplies of finished cattle.

Young bulls have also seen increases with €4.20/kg to €4.25/kg being paid for bulls under 16 months and as high as €4.30/kg being paid for under 24-month U grade bulls.

NI prices have remained steady with U grading heifers quoted at 410p/kg (€5.15/kg including VAT).