Trade for finished cattle has been strong this week in many marts.

Finished cattle remain a very solid trade, with heifers working off €4.30-€4.35/kg and €4.40/kg being paid for some larger loads of heifers this week.

Bullocks are a similar trade, with around €4.30/kg being paid in most plants.

Over age and out of spec quotes have improved in recent days.

The lifting of COVID-19 restrictions has had a positive effect on food service orders and that is driving demand.

Cows are an exceptional trade in marts, with €2.20-€2.40/kg being paid for young cows, the equivalent of €4.30-€4.50/kg carcase weight.