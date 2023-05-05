This group of seven Aberdeen Angus bullocks born in February 2022 and weighing 268kg sold for €740 (€2.76/kg).

Numbers fell slightly in Kilkenny Mart on Thursday for the weekly cattle sale, but prices held firm and outside factors haven’t affected the trade just yet.

The sale saw 70 pens of bullocks, 40 pens of heifers and 195 cull cows, which was back from last week's sale of 95 pens of bullocks, 75 pens of heifers and 150 cull cows.

Top call was fetched for a pedigree Charolais bull weighing 1,115kg. The October 2017-born bull sold for €2,720 (€2.44/kg).

Heifer ring

In the heifer ring, trade was strong for anything showing a bit of quality. Heifers under 30 months were a flying trade for all breeds, with Angus heifers peaking at €1,670 for a 560kg animal born in February 2021.

There were few Angus heifers weighing over 500kg, but those that were present typically sold from €2.86/kg to €3.04/kg.

The lighter native heifers weighing in the range of 300kg to 400kg generally sold well from €2.25/kg to €2.75/kg.

Hereford heifers were also an easy sell, with farmers fighting for heifers for grass.

Those weighing in the 300kg to 400kg weight bracket typically sold from €2.30/kg to highs of €3.25/kg, while those heavier heifers weighing slightly over 500kg hovered around the €2.80/kg mark.

Continentals

Continental Charolais and Limousin-cross heifers met a great trade, with heifers in the 400kg to 500kg bracket selling from €3.06/kg to €3.26/kg, while those heifers from 300kg to 400kg sold from €2.93/kg to €3.30/kg.

Continental heifers peaked at €1,800 for a Limousin-cross heifer born in March 2021 that weighed 545kg (€3.30/kg).

Bullocks

Heavy bullocks were a favourite of the day, with one Belgian Blue-cross steer weighing 735kg at 24 months selling for €2,360 (€3.21/kg).

Continental bullocks weighing over 600kg ranged from €2.70/kg to €3.61/kg in price, with the highest price per kilo of €3.61 being paid for a 22-month-old Limousin-cross weighing 635kg.

Lighter bullocks weighing in the range of 400kg to 500kg generally sold from €2.61/kg to €3.13/kg, while bullocks in the 350kg to 400kg weight category generally sold from €2.81/kg to €3.52/kg.

Cows

In the cow ring, Friesian cull cows generally sold from €1.10/kg to €2.70/kg for the stronger types, while continental cull cows sold from €1.70/kg to €3.05/kg.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Michael Lynch said: “Numbers are easing slightly, but trade still very strong. Factory-fit supplies are tightening and much sought after.

"The last couple of weeks have seen a lot of lighter grass types coming out and demand is brisk from buyers looking to restock.

"Cull cow numbers remain high, with factory agents and finishers very competitive at ringside.”

In pictures

This Charolais-cross bullock born in May 2020 and weighing 670kg sold for €2,220 (€3.31/kg).

This pair of Limousin-cross bullocks born in April 2020 and weighing 688kg sold for €2,200 (€3.31/kg).

This group of seven Hereford-cross bullocks born in March 2022 and weighing 290kg sold for €750 (€2.59/kg).

This Aubrac-cross heifer born in March 2022 and weighing 335kg sold for €1,030 (€3.07/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born in May 2020 and weighing 805kg sold for €2,600 (€3.23/kg).

This pair of Charolais-cross bullocks born in April 2020 and weighing 663kg sold for €2,140 (€3.23/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in December 2021 and weighing 415kg sold for €1,220 (€2.94/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in June 2021 and weighing 495kg sold for €1,540 (€3.11/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in April 2021 and weighing 505kg sold for €1,480 (€2.93/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in April 2021 and weighing 540kg sold for €1,540 (€3.11/kg).