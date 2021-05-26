Bullock quotes continue this week at €4.10/kg to €4.15/kg with heifers working off €4.15/kg to €4.20/kg.

Factories have started to reward the bigger players more in recent days with flat deals and extra bonuses for Aberdeen Angus and Hereford cattle on the table.

Prices of as high as €4.60/kg flat have been paid for in-spec Aberdeen Angus bullocks this week.

Indoor dining resuming in the UK will likely give the beef trade a boost along with good weather kickstarting barbecue season.