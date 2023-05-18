Market conditions are strong in our key export markets and must be replicated in stronger beef prices. \ Donal O'Leary

Factories have made a move to reduce beef quotes this week, with most processors reducing quotes by 5c/kg across all stock categories.

Bullocks are back to €5.15/kg, with heifers working off €5.20/kg base quotes.

Factory agents continue to be only lukewarm for cattle, with the vast majority of processors operating a reduced working week and killing way under capacity each week.

Kill figures

Last week’s kill came in at just over 31,000 head, over 4,000 behind the same week in 2022. To date, there have been almost 36,000 fewer cattle killed when compared with 2022 numbers.

Bord Bia has forecast a drop of between 60,000 and 80,000 by the end of the year, meaning numbers will tighten further later in 2023.

Factories have been concentrating on contracted cattle and giving preference to farmers joined up to their own schemes.

UK price comparison

Bord Bia figures show that the average R3 bullock price in Ireland last week came in at €5.56/kg, compared with €5.91/kg in the UK and €5.35/kg in the EU for young bulls.

The beef trade north of the border continues on a steady footing, with NI finishers working off £5/kg (€6.07/kg incl VAT).

Under-16-month bulls are coming into €6/kg incl VAT.

Irish Farmers' Association livestock chair Brendan Golden said: “Factory gamesmanship and the lowering of beef prices must stop.

"Market conditions are strong in our key export markets and must be replicated in stronger beef prices.

"Farmers are now selling the most expensive cattle to produce and factories must ensure full production costs are reflected in beef prices."