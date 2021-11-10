The Government has launched meat and dairy processor grants this week to the value of €70m from the €100m Brexit support fund for projects to a value of €266m at maximum rate of 30%.

Awards range from €491,310 to Glenisk, Co Offaly, which was recently severely damaged by fire, to €5m, with payments made to 22 different processing facilities.

Four locations received €5m between them, including Silver Hill Foods, the speciality duck processor in Co Monaghan, Henry Denny and Sons in Co Cork, part of the Kerry foods business recently sold to Pilgrims Pride, which is owned by JBS.

The other €5m awards were made to Bandon Vale cheese, the speciality cheese manufacturer in Co Cork and T O’Regan & Sons poultry processors also in Co Cork.

The Dawn Meats group received €10m, spread across its factories in Ballyhaunis, Kilbeggan, Charleville, Rathdowney and Carroll’s Cross in Co Waterford.

Dawn Farm Foods, a separate business owned by the Queally family who were founders of Dawn Meats along with Dan Browne, secured €4,951,550 from the fund.

Kepak also got €10m spread across its factories in Watergrasshill, Co Cork, Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath, Ballybay, Co Monaghan and McCarren’s pig processing business, Co Cavan.

Slaney Foods is the only part of the ABP organisation that has secured an award, getting €1,988,519, while Liffey Meats Ballyjamesduff secured €4,980,000, Foyle Donegal got €2,422,690 and Moy Valley €749,416.

Other awards in the dairy sector included €4,972,208 to the Kerrygold butter packing facility in Mitchelstown, Co Cork, €4,104,250 to Glanbia and €596,377 to the Tipperary Co-operative creamery.

The awards will be used by most of the businesses to undertake capital enhancements, though Glenisk is targeting a decarbonisation strategy and Tipperary Co-operative is investing in an ingredients processing system.

A further call for the remaining €30m in the scheme is expected to come at a later date.