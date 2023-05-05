Supplies will be tight, justifying a higher price for the remainder of the year, the IFA said.

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) livestock chair Brendan Golden has stated that a tightening of cattle supplies amid strong UK demand for beef points to higher factory prices for beef finishers.

Prices in 2023 have been stagnant, with only 24c/kg of a rise since January, Golden said.

“This is against a background of steady and consistent beef price increases in our key market - the UK - where prices have increased by over 50c/kg over the same period,” he commented.

Golden maintains that beef demand remains robust in the UK, despite the price increase there, and that higher prices must be offered to Irish farmers.

He said that Bord Bia expects cattle supplies to be 50,000 to 60,000 head behind last year.

“This positive supply-demand balance in the coming weeks and months must return higher beef prices to farmers.”