The beef trade remains in a positive position this week, as quotes remain relatively unchanged from last week.

There is still a divide in quotes between the northern half of the country and the southern half.

Donegal Meats has kept the pressure on in the northern half and this has meant that a number of processors have had to keep up as close as they can, as a number of finishers have switched to Donegal in the last few weeks.

The general run of quotes for cattle being killed in the first half of this week are €4.70/kg to €4.80/kg for bullocks, with €4.75/kg to €4.85/kg being quoted for heifers.

Donegal Meats is quoting €4.85/kg for bullocks killing out between 300kg and 400kg and €4.90/kg base price for heifers killing out between 300kg and 400kg.

Dairy beef

Dairy beef cattle continue to be sold flat in very high numbers. Those with larger numbers of dairy-bred stock on hand have been able to negotiate €5/kg flat for mixes of O and R grade bullocks this week.

Up to €5.30/kg is being paid for R grading Aberdeen Angus heifers this week when all bonuses are included.

Cow demand continues

Cows continue to be in big demand, with up to €4.70/kg being paid for U grade cows this week.

The general run of R grade cows is ranging from €4.35/kg to €4.55/kg, with O grading cows ranging from €4.20/kg to €4.30/kg.

Factory agents remain very active for cows in marts around the country, with up to the equivalent of €4.80/kg to €4.90/kg deadweight being paid for some cows in mart rings.

Farmers with small numbers are advised to head to the mart ring and let factories and wholesalers fight it out for them.

Bulls are working off €4.80/kg to €4.90/kg for U grading under-24-month bulls, with €4.60/kg to €4.70/kg on offer for R grading bulls.

Under-16-month bulls are working off €4.60/kg to €4.65/kg base price.

CSO data

The latest data from the Central Statics Office (CSO) show that cattle slaughterings are up 12.5% for January and February 2022 compared with the same period in 2021.

There was 160,900 slaughtered in February 2022 compared with 136,600 in February 2021. This means the weekly kill increased by 6,000 head/week for February 2022. This is on the back of very strong demand at both retail and manufacturing level.

Across the border, factory quotes have started off this week at €5.35/kg, with more being paid to some larger suppliers.

Just over 3,000 cattle have moved north for slaughter so far in 2022.

Live exports to Northern Ireland are back 5,682 head on 2021 exports, with higher store prices in southern mart rings affecting northern feeder demand.