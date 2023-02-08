Sulky-Burel is based in Châteaubourg near Rennes, in western France. The company specialises in the design and manufacture of soil preparation, drilling and fertilisation equipment. The family-owned business, now in its third generation, employs over 250 people, and builds up to 6,000 machines each year.
The firm was founded in 1936 and exports in the region of 40% of the products it manufactures. Sulky claims to be the market leader in fertiliser spreaders and seed drills in France, and in the top three producers in Europe. In terms of production, fertiliser spreaders account for 60%, while seeding equipment accounts for 40%.
