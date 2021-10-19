The IFA's farm family and social affairs chair, Caroline Farrell, has said the three-year cap on family farms under the Fair Deal scheme will provide certainty around the cost of care for a loved one, whilst also protecting the viability of the family farm.

The three-year cap will come into operation from 20 October 2021.

Farrell commented: “It’s very important that those already participating in the Fair Deal scheme can still apply for the three-year cap, if they satisfy the qualifying conditions.

“These farmers can apply by completing section seven in the new application form and submitting it to their local Nursing Homes support scheme office before 20 April 2022.

“This has been a long road for farm families, and tomorrow will come as a great relief for many,” she said.

This announcement follows the passing of the legislation at the end of the last Dáil session in July.

Farrell acknowledged the work of Minister Mary Butler, as well as previous Ministers with responsibility for Older People, in getting these changes introduced.