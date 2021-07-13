IFA president Tim Cullinan has insisted that it is vital that changes to Fair Deal legislation are pushed through before the Dáil breaks for the summer recess.

“We have multiple Government commitments that this legislation would be through the Dáil before the recess. This is the final week before the summer break.

"Changes to the bill are due before the Dáil on Wednesday and the Seanad on Thursday, so there cannot be any more delays,” he said.

“Farm families who are in this unfair scheme are continuing to see their farm assets run down, making the farm business unviable for the next generation.”

Promises

IFA farm family chair Caroline Farrell said that promise after promise had been made to farm families and there couldn’t be any more delays.

There has been some debate over the changes, which will cap the financial contribution farm families make based on their farm asset to nursing home fees to three years for loved ones in care.

Independent TD Denis Naughten has insisted that the changes must be backdated to 2018, when the decision on the legislation was originally made.