There has been a reduction in the number of dairy farmers completing Teagasc profit monitors, head of advisory services at Teagasc Thomas Curran has said.

While 2022 was a good milk price year, despite higher costs, milk price has dropped in 2023 and costs remain high, Curran explained.

He advised farmers to look at their farm accounts and their cost base in terms of feed, fertiliser, AI and fixed costs relative to the previous milk price and the current milk price.

In the last 10 years, approximately 1,200 dairy farmers per year have completed a Teagasc profit monitor, a Teagasc spokesperson added.

Last year, 956 profit monitors were completed.

The monitor benchmarks current costs across a range of defined categories against a group of peers and it also analyses the relationships between physical performance and financial outcomes.

Repeatability

“There is a high repeatability between years, ie of those completing the profit monitor there is a core [group] who do so every year.

“The primary users are mainly in farmer discussion groups and the main benchmarking takes place from year to year on the same farm, as well as within farms that are participating in the group,” they said.

Teagasc said it was important to note that the profit monitor “is not used, or claimed by Teagasc to be, a means of extrapolating an ‘industry average’ cost of production, or physical performance”.