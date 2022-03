A Dunmanway-based whiskey company has come up with a new business idea for farmers with fallen oak trees following recent storms.

Farmers will be given the opportunity to have their trees milled and coopered into casks, and then filled with a mature whiskey.

I’d say there won’t be too many trailers of timber auctioned in Cork this year somehow.

As the fella says out of adversity comes whiskey... well that’s what they’re saying at the minute anyway.