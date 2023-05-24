Barley prices continue to fall, putting pressure on feed mills to lower ration costs for June.

Spot prices for barley, maize and soya continue to fall, fuelling expectations that feed mills will cut ration prices for June.

Imported barley fell by £10/t earlier this week and is now priced at £205/t. Allowing for transport, handling and margin, barley on farm will cost between £220 and £230/t, down £30/t from early April.

Barley prices are currently running well below their equivalent value last May when markets spiralled upwards to £360-380/t on farm due to the war in Ukraine.

Straights

Other key straights used in livestock feeds have also come down in price. Maize meal can be delivered on farm around £240/t, with soya delivered at around £460/t.

Soya has now fallen by £100-120/t from its peak price back in early April. Soya hulls are trading around £240/t ,with distillers costing £320/t on farm.

Rations

Where feed mills made cuts of £25 to £40/t in May, any further reduction to ration prices is likely to be small, with some indications pointing to a £5/t correction. In contrast, where smaller cuts applied in May, a £10/t price cut is more likely.

Beef finishing rations continue to trade between £330/t and £350/t, with dairy rations ranging from £380 to £400/t.

Fertiliser cut

CAN prices have dropped £10/t for the third week in a row, with the lower end of quotes now running at around £370 -375/t, although some merchants continue to quote as high as £400/t.

Farmers are therefore advised to price around before committing to any purchase. Compounds are priced around £440/t and upwards depending on the product.

Diesel

Price quotes on red diesel are holding steady at 66-67p/l excluding VAT, down 35p/l on the same month last year. Price quotes on derv range from 110p to 112p/l excluding VAT.

Read more

In pictures: dry cows top €1,760 in Clones