I was delighted to learn that a number of children who got lost at the Tullamore Show were reunited with their parents after they came to the bright red Irish Farmers Journal stand.
Our red flags and branding hold familiarity even among our youngest readers, and our team were very happy to help where they could.
Family farming was at the centre of Sunday’s show proceedings and the Dealer was glad to see that everyone got home safe and sound.
