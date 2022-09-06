William and Mark Smith with the Limousin champion.

There was plenty to see at the 80th Royal Meath Show last Sunday, with exhibitors travelling from near and far for the cattle classes and the all-Ireland young stockperson finals, which created a great atmosphere around the show rings.

With a very strong lineup on the day, the judges found it difficult to look past John Daly’s Lodge Hamlet-sired heifer Fancy Pants who secured the top spot in the interbreed championship.

Thomas, Darragh and Saoirse O'Doherty with the champion Belgian Blue.

The January 2020-born Limousin x Belgian Blue heifer came from the commercial ring which has not been uncommon this year. Reserve champion commercial on the day went to the Maxwell brothers with their Elite Ice Cream-sired heifer.

Standing in the reserve interbreed champion spot was John and Sean McEnroe with their Angus cow and calf champion pair who caught the judge’s eye earlier in the day. The cow Liss Myrlo R532 is a 2015-born cow sired by Mogeely Lord Harrow.

She was exhibited with her April-born bull calf at foot, Liss Maradonna Y164, sired by Lissduff Bang Bang V742.

Standing in reserve was Rathmooney Destiny X095, a yearling heifer sired by Laheens Dark Boy out of Gigginstown Decisionmaker for Gabriel and Michael Hoey.

Manus Connolly and Mary Hyland with the champion Shorthorn of the show.

Overall Limousin champion went to William Smith from Oldcastle, Co Meath, with his cow and calf pair – Millbrook Nenya, a 2018-born Wilodge Fantastic cow with her February-born Ionesc-sired calf, Millbrook Tulip.

Conor Melvin with the champion Charolais.

Standing in reserve was Gareth McGuinness with Creenagh Rocko, a 20-month-old bull sired by Mereside Godolphin out of a Grahams Unbeatable Dam.

The Herefords boasted the biggest display of stock on the day with Crowenstown Arethusa Ivy sired by Cave Hill Storm with her February born calf at foot, Crowenstown Darwin, sired by Haven Kingpin taking the spot for the Drumm ladies.

Next in the lineup was Mark Hyland with Hillock polled 1 Ivy, a December 2021-born heifer sired by HE4287.

In the Charolais ring, Conor Melvin stole the spoils with Goodmoove Thor, a January-born bull calf sired by an Impeccable son out of an Texan-Gie ET dam.

Christopher Meehan, judge, Shane Hynes, handler with John, Noleen and Melissa Daly who won the commercial and interbreed champion at Trim show.

Reserve champion in the Charolais ring went to Michael Carey from the Chanonstown Charolais Herd with Chanonstown Such a Cutie, an August-born heifer sired by Ocelot out of a Sionhill Commander cow.