I hear Dairygold’s chief operations officer Tim Healy is hanging up the boots after a long and dedicated career at Dairygold.

I didn’t always see eye to eye with Tim and I’m sure the feeling was mutual, but respect was central to his ethos and work commitment.

I’m also led to believe that ifac’s head of tax Declan McEvoy is taking an early sabbatical from his distinguished career.

Unlike Tim, who you are likely to meet walking the Camino, I’ve a feeling we’ll see Declan back working as a private consultant once he recharges the batteries. I wish them both the best.