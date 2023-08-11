The farm management and technician apprenticeships will offer a blend of classroom learning and on-farm experience. \ Claire Nash

New Teagasc farm apprenticeships will create generational renewal in the pig and poultry sectors, according to the Irish Farmers Association (IFA).

IFA poultry chair Nigel Sweetman and IFA pig chair Roy Gallie highlighted the opportunities for both sectors in the new apprenticeships, launched this week.

The farm management and technician apprenticeships will offer a blend of classroom learning and on-farm experience.

“This announcement follows years of campaigning by [the] IFA for such a scheme, which will help address the ageing demographic of farmers across all sectors.

"It will afford young people an opportunity to access experience within the industry, which can open a path to management and partnerships across all farming sectors including pig and poultry,” Sweetnam said.

Poultry

“It is important to highlight the incorporation of poultry into these courses, expanding the scope and diversity of learning opportunities for the next generation of farmers.

“Participants will learn about poultry husbandry, biosecurity measures, disease management and welfare considerations.

"This addition not only expands the skillset of apprentices, but also addresses the increasing demand for skilled professionals in the poultry industry,” he added.

Host farmers

The IFA is encouraging those interested in becoming a host farmer for the apprenticeship programmes to apply urgently.

“For existing farmers who would like to take part in the form of being a host farmer for an apprentice, register your interest as soon as possible, as places are limited and the course starts in September,” said Gallie.