An open invitation has been extended to all farmers to attend a Fine Gael conference on agriculture, with midlands-northwest MEP Maria Walsh stating that the event will give farmers an opportunity to voice their views on the future of agriculture.

Farm diversification is to be one of the key themes of the meeting, along with farm labour, the mental health of rural populations and attracting young farmers into the sector.

Walsh stated that solving on-farm issues, such as tight relief labour supplies, could have positive effects on worrying trends in farmer depression rates.

“Representing over 7% of our total Irish workforce, the impact of our farmers and their families is incredibly important,” Walsh said.

Solutions

“We need to explore the future of farming from a social perspective and it is crucial that we hear from those with wellies on the ground, so we can best represent the present and future development of farming, with their ideas and solutions driving this important sector.”

The conference is being held in the Ard Rí House Hotel in Tuam, Co Galway, at 8pm on Thursday 23 February, where the future of farming and rural communities will take centre stage.

It will be hosted by the newly reorganised Fine Gael national agriculture, food and rural development (NAFRD) forum, headed up by former Irish Farmers Association (IFA) president Eddie Downey.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon, Siobhan Lawless of the Foods of Athenry and manager of Aurivo Marts Stephen Hannon are all to address the meeting also.

Supporting farmers

Making the sector more attractive includes supporting women farmers and exploring options to ease the work burden faced when farming in one’s own right.

“I want to deliver access to funding for female farmers who are already working in the sector and offering farm relief,” the MEP added.

“The latest development in Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) grants for women is just one step to a more equal sector.

“I think we can work with ATU [Atlantic Technological University] and other colleges in the region, as well as with agriculture science students in our secondary schools, to break the barriers and promote the role of relief workers to support the agri sector.”

Worrying trends

Mental health among farmers is another issue in need of solutions that Walsh highlighted ahead of her party’s meeting.

She cited a recent University College Dublin study which found that over half of all farmers are experiencing depression.

“That’s a really worrying statistic and the stressors shared as part of this study were policies, the lack of understanding of a farm, the future of farming and the work-life balance.

“We must work with our farmers and their families and put the necessary support and structures in place to reverse these figures.”