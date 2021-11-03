‘Farm families are genuinely fearful about what the future holds,’ Tim Cullinan said.\ Damien Eagers

Farm families will be going to Dublin on Sunday 21 November to highlight the importance of farming to the Irish economy and to tell Government they need to sit down with farm leaders and make a plan for the sector, IFA president Tim Cullinan has announced.

“Farm families are genuinely fearful about what the future holds.

Farmers have families too

“We hear all of these high-level targets being announced, but we have no clarity about what this will mean at farm level. I’m inviting all farm families to attend the event.

“Farmers have families too, and they are very conscious of the climate challenge and the need for farmers to play their part. But it can’t decimate our incomes.

“It must provide a future that is economically and socially sustainable, as well as being environmentally sustainable,” he said.

Policy

Recent Government policy proposals, including those on the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), are all about reducing production and adding cost, Cullinan said.

We have decided to come to Dublin on a Sunday because we want to limit disruption to the people of Dublin, who we believe are well disposed toward the farming community

“The CAP is there to support farmers to produce food. It cannot be expected to fund climate action as well. The Government needs to come forward with a proper plan, with proper funding behind it.

“We have decided to come to Dublin on a Sunday because we want to limit disruption to the people of Dublin, who we believe are well disposed toward the farming community.

“We want to send a positive message about what we do and how important that is in terms of producing high-quality food; supporting rural Ireland; and contributing to the Irish economy as a whole,” he said.

Sterilise Irish farming

“The farming and food sector employs 300,000 people across the country and contributed €13bn in exports in 2020.

“Outside of Dublin and the mid-east region, the sector provides between 10% and 14% of employment. This is being forgotten in a rush to sterilise Irish farming,” he said.

We believe that with the right supports, we can reduce methane emissions by using available technologies

“If we produce less food in Ireland, more will be produced in countries with a higher carbon footprint, which will increase global warming.

“We believe that with the right supports, we can reduce methane emissions by using available technologies but all this talk of cutting the so-called ‘national herd’ is really worrying farmers.

“We want to work with Government on climate action, but there has to be real engagement. Setting targets without any regard for the consequences, or any supports, won't work,” he said.